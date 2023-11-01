Dorit Kemsley was in top form during the Season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where she clapped back at castmate Erika Jayne in her confessional with absolutely savage reads.

In one scene, Jayne credited her weight loss due to hormones.

“Is hormones spelled O-Z-E-M-P-I-C?” Kemsley asked in her solo confessional, referring to the popular weight loss drug. (Jayne denies taking Ozempic.)

Later, Kemsley confronted Jayne over comments Jayne made at BravoCon 2022. When asked “Which Bravolebrity relationship is headed to Splitsville next?” Jayne declared, “Dorit and [husband] PK.”

Jayne claimed she was a “showman” who was giving the audience what they wanted. Kemsley mocked Jayne’s answer voice and said, “That’s not a showman. That’s a b—h.”

Her responses went viral on social media but there’s one person Kemsley hasn’t heard from: Jayne.

“I was surprised and excited to see that the fans really enjoyed it,” Kemsley told TheWrap on Tuesday. “I may not be the one who throws the first punch. But when someone does, I’m always gonna fight back just maybe with a little twinge of humor.”

Kemsley admits she was hurt by Jayne’s comments because she considers her a friend, and also because she and PK have gone through marital difficulties in the last year.

“A friend doesn’t do that,” Kemsley explained. “The retreat was the first time I’d ever spoken to her about it. And I kind of thought that she was going to be a little bit more compassionate and lead with an apology. And so when she didn’t, I was a little bit surprised and taken aback. And at that point, don’t forget, it was months after. She had plenty of time to kind of sit on it and feel bad. I think she got more heat than applause, let’s put it that way. She was like, ‘Oh, oops, I made a mistake’ but it just didn’t feel very genuine.”

Kemsley and Jayne have a heart-to-heart about the BravoCon comments in this week’s episode. Later, a wedding anniversary between Kemsley and PK reveals some more cracks in their marriage. Their relationship will be explored throughout the season.

Last week, the Kemsleys denied they were separating, telling People in a statement: “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

Kemsley reiterated that they’re not separated or living in different apart, telling TheWrap, “We’re not separated, we’re not living separately, and we’re not divorcing.”

Kemsley added she’s looking forward to returning to the scene of the crime — BravoCon — later this week and reuniting with her castmates, where Jayne might respond to the clapbacks.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Watch a preview of Tuesday’s episode below: