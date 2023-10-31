Crystal Kung Minkoff is once again in the hot seat, and this time the questions aren’t from her “Real Housewives” castmates.

In a clip from Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the Real Coco co-founder and her husband, Rob Minkoff, are probed about dating age differences by her brother, Jeff.

Crystal met her future husband when she was just 20 and he was 40.

“Crystal, if I brought home somebody 20 years younger, would you be okay with that?” Jeff asks his younger sister while dining at Gracias Madre.

“OK, hold on,” she replies, the wheels spinning. The scene then cuts to a confessional, where Jeffrey recalls the first time he learned Crystal was dating the older Hollywood director.

“My red flags went up!” Jeff admitted.

Cut back to lunch and Jeff’s initial question, where Rob replies, “If they are as smart and mature as Crystal was!”

Smart, Rob!

The Minkoffs aren’t the only “Real Housewives” couple to have a big age gap.

Erica Jayne was just 27 when she met her now estranged husband Tom Girardi, who is 33 years her senior.

The episode also finds Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke planning a wild 40th birthday party for Kung Minkoff in Vegas, which will play out over the next few episodes.

Check out the exclusive clip above and tune into “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.