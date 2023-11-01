Ramona Singer Removed From BravoCon After Text Exchange About Racial Slur

The “Real Housewives of New York” alum was set to promote “Ultimate Girls Trip” and Bachboss

Ramona Singer at 2022 BravoCon. (Bravo)
and

Controversial former “Real Housewives of New York” cast member Ramona Singer has been removed from BravoCon, the annual Bravo fan convention that kicks off this Friday, TheWrap has learned. The move comes after screenshots of a text exchange between Singer and a Page Six reporter was published where she denied using a racial slur and then partly used the slur.

Singer, who for years has collected accusations of racist and other toxic behavior, was painted in a particularly bad light in a Vanity Fair expose published Monday. That article among other things revealed the Bravo, which airs the various “Real Housewives” show, conducted an “inconclusive” investigation after she was accused of using the n-word.

Asked about it by a Page Six reporter, Singer denied she used the word, but in that text exchange, she also used a shortened form of the word. Page Six published a report of this exchange.

That article was published at just before 1:00 p.m. Pacific; at some point after, Singer was removed from the BravoCon 2023 website. Singer was scheduled to appear at BravoCon to promote the upcoming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” alongside Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman. She and daughter Avery Singer also had a planned booth at the on-site Bravo Bazaar to hawk their brand, Bachboss.

Why Ramona Singer Is a Controversial Addition to 'Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy'

Singer, a founding member of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” has a long history of making insensitive and/or inappropriate statements on camera and social media.

Her final season on “RHONY” — filmed during the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement — was poorly received. Bravo consequently decided to completely reboot the cast for Season 14, which wrapped last Sunday.

