The first reunion featuring the revamped “The Real Housewives of New York City” cast just dropped its trailer, and it’s filled with tears, clapbacks and accusations.

In what has to be a reunion fashion first, Jenna Lyons indeed wears jeans — Levi’s, specifically — while her castmates are dressed to the nines.

With the superficial stuff out of the way, the cast dives into deeper subject matter, and emotions run high.

“I had a rough summer,” Erin Lichy says as she fights back tears. Perhaps she’s responding to the online backlash she faced regarding her multiple donations to RedWin, the GOP’s fundraising political action committee right after the November 2022 election, which Joe Biden won. Or hiding the cell of castmate Ubah Hassan, who is single and checks in with her family via phone nightly.

Hassan later breaks down herself, saying, “I’m so tired, nobody has my back.”

Brynn Whitfield and Sai De Silva are also seen wiping tears away in other shots.

The only two not seen crying are Lyons, who appears outraged by accusations made by Hassan, and Jessel Taank, who goes on the offensive after her marriage was the subject of speculation throughout the season.

Part 1 of the two-part reunion premieres Sunday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Part 2 premieres Sunday, Oct. 29. All of the new “RHONY” housewives are expected to attend BravoCon in Las Vegas the following week.

Check out the trailer for “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 14 reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen and descriptions for each part below:

Reunion Part 1

The ladies come face to face to discuss the dynamic season. Ubah accuses Jenna of being inauthentic. Erin and Sai get to the root of their ongoing squabbles. Brynn expresses her fears about motherhood. Jessel takes the women to task for speculating about her marriage. Jenna opens up about her family and upbringing.

Reunion Part 2

Tensions escalate and vulnerabilities break the surface as the reunion continues. Sai opens up about her relationship with her mom. Erin and Sai try to find closure with Jessel. Ubah sets the record straight about the reason she was so upset with Erin in Anguilla. Brynn breaks down when sharing more about her childhood.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Lauren Volonakis, Barrie Bernstein and Anne Swan serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also executive produces. Rajah Ahmed, Kate Murphy, Kimberly Cucci and Alfonso Rosales serve as co-executive producers.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” airs Sundays on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.