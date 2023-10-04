Guerdy Abraira fought back tears as she shared her breast cancer diagnosis with her “The Real Housewives of Miami” castmates in the reality series’ Season 6 super teaser.

The video started with “RHOM” veteran Alexia Nepola saying a prayer for the ladies inside a church.

“Hail Mary, full of grace. The Lord is with thee,” Nepola began. But soon, all hell broke loose (pun intended), with fans getting a glimpse of what’s in store for the sixth season. From Larsa Pippen bringing along her boyfriend Marcus Jordan into the season to Marysol Patton accusing to Adriana de Moura of supposedly having an affair with one of her exes, Season 6 is jam-packed with laughs and drama. However, what brings the women together is Geurdy Abraira’s reveal that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I’m done! This is what I did today!” Abraira yells in the midst of screaming from the women in the background. “I’m going to just say it, I have can– I have breast cancer!” Abraira says in another portion of the clip as she breaks down into tears.

De Moura and Julia Lemigova console Abraira, letting her know that they will be there for her during her cancer journey.

“You will have all of us next to you,” Lemigova says to Abraira, as the clip cuts to Abraira in the hospital being rolled into a procedure on a stretcher. Abraira first shared the news of her diagnosis back in July in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

CHEMO STARTS NOW – decided to be proactive & shave it off yesterday before treatment and before it falls off. I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me stronger.#breastcancer #guerdyabraira #rhom #chemo #cancer #GUERDYFIGHT pic.twitter.com/EZaGgGnzvv — Guerdy Abraira (@Guerdydesign) July 12, 2023

Other Season 6 moments in the teaser included Lisa Hochstein and Nepola going at it, Dr. Nicole Martin contemplating baby No. 2 and Lemigova and Martina Navratilova having a dispute over Lemigova missing a crucial appointment.

The full cast for Season 6 includes Abraira, Hochstein, Lemigova, Pippen, Dr. Nicole Martin, Nepola with Kiki Barth, de Moura and Patton returning as friends. The sixth season will be the first season of “RHOM” to air first on Bravo, since its third season. Season 4 and Season 5 aired exclusively on Peacock.

Season 6 — which premieres on Nov. 1 at 9 pm. ET/PT — will air on Bravo, and then Peacock the next day.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is produced by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Cooper Green, Maty Buss, Bill Fritz, James Brangert and Andy Cohen will serve as executive producers.