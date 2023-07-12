Some of Guerdy Abraira’s breast cancer battle and treatment will be shown in Season 6 of “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

“CHEMO STARTS NOW,” Abraira wrote Wednesday on Twitter, in a post you can see below.

The reality star coupled the post with a photo after her husband Russell Abraira shaved her head. Some aspects of Abraira’s journey will be featured on the series’ upcoming season, an insider with knowledge of the show’s production told with TheWrap.

CHEMO STARTS NOW – decided to be proactive & shave it off yesterday before treatment and before it falls off. I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me stronger.#breastcancer #guerdyabraira #rhom #chemo #cancer #GUERDYFIGHT pic.twitter.com/EZaGgGnzvv — Guerdy Abraira (@Guerdydesign) July 12, 2023

“Decided to be proactive & shave it off yesterday before treatment and before it falls off,” Abraira continued in her post. “I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me stronger.#breastcancer #guerdyabraira #rhom #chemo #cancer #GUERDYFIGHT.”

The award-winning event stylist also took to Instagram to expound on the purpose of her new look and her journey.

“This is the new me, guys. Hope you like,” Abraira said in a video that was part of a swipe post.

“Even thought this is a hard journey, I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me even stronger,” Abraira went on. “Still planning on rocking wigs here and there but if you see me out like this…don’t freak out! It’s still me…with way less hair.”

Abraira announced the news of her cancer diagnosis on May 10, revealing that she’d learned of it after a regular mammogram checkup. Fellow Bravolebrities filled her comment section with love and support.

“You are GORGEOUS! Sending you strength and peace,” “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo commented. Her “RHOM” cast mate Dr. Nicole Martin also commented: “Beautiful anyway and everyday.” And “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais wrote, “With that face you can wear any hair style.” The Instagram page for Bravo commented and said, “Stunning in every way! Sending you all the love and strength.”