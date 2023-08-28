‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 6: Will the Full Cast Return?

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is headed back to TV screens..literally. Season 6’s first-run episodes will land on Bravo and then on Peacock.

It’s a new era for “The Real Housewives of Miami” and its glamorous and vibrant housewives. After Season 4 and Season 5 aired exclusively on Peacock, and now the show has returned to its original home on Bravo for its first-run episodes, which viewers can watch the day after on Peacock.

The development seemed to be directly correlated with Season 5’s intriguing storylines like Lisa Hochstein’s turbulent separation from her unfaithful husband Lenny, plus Larsa Pippen’s budding relationship with the son of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus.

In Season 6, fans can expect to see a closer look at Guerdy Abraira’s cancer journey, Adriana de Moura’s blossoming music career, plus more. Here’s everything you need to know about the sixth season of “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

What is “The Real Housewives of Miami”?

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is a reality TV series that is part of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise. In March 2010, Bravo ordered a show titled “Miami Social Club,” which was a reconstruction of of “Miami Social.” However, it was later named “The Real Housewives of Miami,” marking what became the seventh installment in the franchise.

The first season of “RHOM” premiered on February 22, 2011. It aired on Bravo for three seasons and was revived for a fourth season in 2021 on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. Its fifth season ended in March 2023. Season 6 of “RHOM” will premiered on Bravo before steaming the next day on Peacock, and previous seasons can be watched on Peacock.

Who is in the Season 6 cast of “The Real Housewives of Miami”?

The cast for “The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 6 includes Alexia Nepola, Julia Lemigova, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Lisa Hochstein, with Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura and Kiki Barth joining as friends of the show.

What is Season 6 of “The Real Housewives of Miami” about?

Bravo has yet to release a trailer for “RHOM” Season 6, but TheWrap confirmed some storylines will feature Guerdy Abraira’s breast cancer battle. Some of the drama and developments that appeared in Season 5, could also be included in the sixth season, like Pippen’s romance with Marcus Jordan and Lisa Hoschstein’s marital fallout with Lenny.

Who was in the original cast of “The Real Housewives of Miami”?

The original cast of “RHOM” included Marysol Patton, Cristy Rice, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Lea Black and Larsa Pippen.

Will any of “The Real Housewives of Miami” cast be at BravoCon 2023?

Yes, the full cast, including, Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen will be attending. The convention takes place Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

When will Season 6 of “The Real Housewives of Miami” Premiere?

Though no confirmed date has been announced, Season 6 of “The Real Housewives of Miami” will likely premiere sometime in December like previous seasons.