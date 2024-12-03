‘What We Do in the Shadows’: Who Was the A-List Cameo in Season 6, Episode 9?

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 6, Episode 9.

From its first season, “What We Do in the Shadows” has been a show unafraid to cheekily drop big names, especially if the actors in question have a vampire on their IMDB page. And in its final season, the FX comedy embraced its chaotic, star-studded side once more.

“Come Out and Play” once again finds the Staten Island crew among the many, many, many throngs of vampires that inhabit New York, from the Meatpacking hotties to the aspiring artist vampires who have to hold down day jobs as baristas. But there’s one especially tall, pale and questioning vamp that may have caught viewers’ eyes. Here’s your guide to the “True Blood” star who’s casually in this latest season.

Alexander Skarsgård in a crowd shot on “What We Do in the Shadows” (Photo Credit: Russ Martin / FX)

Is Alexander Skarsgård in “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 6, Episode 9?

He certainly is. The “True Blood” actor briefly appears twice in the episode. The first time happens during a shot of the vampiric crowd as they celebrate The Barron (Doug Jones). But his second appearance is more memorable.

In the final moments of “Come Out and Play,” The Barron asks the crowd of vampires if anyone has any questions. As Skarsgård raises his hand, another vampire with a question is crushed to death by Cravensworth’s Monster (Andy Assaf). In response, Skarsgård quickly lowers his hand and tells The Barron that his question was answered.

“I’m afraid I have no recollection of shooting this episode, as Dr. Laszlo Cravensworth apparently hypnotized me at the wrap party,” Skarsgård said in a statement to press. “But I did wake up with an intense physical attraction to Dr. Cravensworth and found his extraordinary wit, charm and intelligence absolutely disarming. I have since started a YouTube fan page for him. It’s called ‘Because you’re Cravens-worth it’ Please like, follow and subscribe.”

It’s fitting that Skarsgård would appear in this series, as he’s portrayed one of the most iconic vampires in modern history. The Swedish actor had his breakout role portraying Eric Northman in HBO’s “True Blood.”

Who else has guest starred on “What We Do in the Shadows”?

Skarsgård is far from the only vampiric cameo this FX comedy has seen over its six seasons. Wesley Snipes, known for the “Blade” franchise, has appeared in the series, as has Tilda Swinton (“Only Lovers Left Alive”), Evan Rachel Wood (“True Blood”), Danny Trejo (“From Dusk Till Dawn”), Donal Logue (“Blade”), Paul Reubens (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) and “Only Lovers Left Alive” director Jim Jarmusch. Additionally, Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Jonny Brugh appeared in the series to reprise their roles from the original movie of the same name.

“What We Do in the Shadows” has also featured some big names outside the world of blood suckers. Star Wars icon Mark Hamill once appeared in the series as have John Slattery (“Mad Men”), Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), director Sofia Coppola (“Priscilla”), Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”), Cree Summer (“A Different World”), Craig Robinson (“The Office,” “Killing It”), Lucy Punch (“Into the Woods”), Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense,” “Future Man”) and Scott Bakula (“Quantum Leap”). As for comedy heavy hitters, Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”), Steve Coogan (“I Am Alan Partridge”), Patton Oswalt (“A.P. Bio”), Martha Kelly (“Baskets”), Aparna Nancherla (“The Great North”), Hannibal Buress (“The Eric Andre Show”), David Cross (“Arrested Development”), Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”), Fred Armisen (“Portlandia”), Nick Kroll (“Big Mouth”), Kristen Schaal (“Bob’s Burgers”) and Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”) have also starred in the series.