‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 6 Release Schedule: When Does the Final Season Air?

It’s time to say goodbye to one of TV’s best comedies. FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” is coming to a close with its sixth and final season, which arrives just in time for spooky season and will air through the holiday season.

The final season promises to send off the hilarious vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) — and, of course, their faithful human friend Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) in style. Here’s when you can watch new Season 6 episodes, live as they air on Hulu and streaming on FX.

When Does “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 6 Come Out?

Season 6 premieres on Monday, Oct. 21 on FX, and will stream on Hulu the following day.

The final season will debut with three new episodes and subsequent episodes will release weekly.

What Time Do New Episodes Come Out?

New episodes of “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 6 air on FX Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you watch on Hulu, they’ll be available to stream on Wednesdays.

Is Season 6 the Final Season of “What We Do in the Shadows?

Yes, sad as it is, FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” will end after its sixth and final season.

How Many Episodes Are in Season 6?

The final season will be 11 episodes long.

“What We Do in the Shadows” Season 6 Release Schedule

FX has confirmed details for the first three episodes. We’ll update here as more new episodes are confirmed.

S.6 E.1: “The Return of Jerry” – Oct. 21

S.6 E.2: “Headhunting” – Oct. 21

S.6 E.3: “Sleep Hypnosis” – Oct. 21

S.6 E.4 – Oct. 28

S.6 E. 5 – Nov. 4

What Is Season 6 About?

As we prepare to say farewell to our favorite vampires, here’s what we can expect from the final episodes:

“After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are re-evaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street).

In the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.”