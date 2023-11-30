Michelle Williams to Star in FX Series ‘Dying for Sex’ From Liz Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock

Michelle Williams will lead the upcoming FX series, “Dying for Sex,” an insider familiar with the matter told TheWrap.

The limited series is based on the podcast of the same name and comes from writers Liz Meriwether (“The Dropout”) and Kim Rosenstock (“Only Murders In the Building”). Director Leslye Headland (“Russian Doll,” “Acolyte”) is also attached to the project.

The series, inspired by the Wondery Inc. podcast of the same name, follows the journey of a woman (Williams) who leaves her husband of 15 years after being diagnosed with metastasized breast cancer. Breaking off into a new chapter in her life, she begins to explore her sexuality with the support of her best friend. Production for “Dying for Sex” was put on hold amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes after starting production in early 2023.

Meriwether and Rosenstock have signed on to serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Headland, Meriwether’s creative partner Katherine Pope, as well as the host and creator of the “Dying for Sex” podcast Nikki Boyer. The project will also be produced by Wondery Inc.

For Williams — who is best known for starring in “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Fabelmans” and “Venom” — the project stands as the actress’ return to FX following her role as Gwen Verdon in the 2019 series “Fosse/Verdon,” for which she earned an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

In March 2023, Boyer launched an audio-first content company that “tells unreal stories from real people.” Her longtime creative collaborator, media executive Kevin Sabbe, is the co-founder. Partnering with podcast network Lemonada Media, the two produce a multishow slate of original programming that’s centered on the lives of people experiencing terminal illnesses, addiction, victimization and betrayal.

“I never intended to be a storyteller for real people with raw stories about death and sex, but I am excited that this is what is unfolding for me after many years of trying to find an honest path in Hollywood,” Boyer told TheWrap at the time. “Dying for Media is a safe space for no-fluff content around topics that are historically taboo and skewed in the media. It’s an honor to be able to bridge everyday people that are ready to speak about their human experience with a larger platform and audience.”