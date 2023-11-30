Michelle Williams to Star in FX Series ‘Dying for Sex’ From Liz Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock

Director Leslye Headland is tied to the comedy series, which is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name

Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
and

Michelle Williams will lead the upcoming FX series, “Dying for Sex,” an insider familiar with the matter told TheWrap.

The limited series is based on the podcast of the same name and comes from writers Liz Meriwether (“The Dropout”) and Kim Rosenstock (“Only Murders In the Building”). Director Leslye Headland (“Russian Doll,” “Acolyte”) is also attached to the project.

The series, inspired by the Wondery Inc. podcast of the same name, follows the journey of a woman (Williams) who leaves her husband of 15 years after being diagnosed with metastasized breast cancer. Breaking off into a new chapter in her life, she begins to explore her sexuality with the support of her best friend. Production for “Dying for Sex” was put on hold amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes after starting production in early 2023.

Nikki Boyer, Dying for Media
Read Next
'Dying for Sex' Podcaster Nikki Boyer Launches Audio-First Content Company (Exclusive)

Meriwether and Rosenstock have signed on to serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Headland, Meriwether’s creative partner Katherine Pope, as well as the host and creator of the “Dying for Sex” podcast Nikki Boyer. The project will also be produced by Wondery Inc.

For Williams — who is best known for starring in “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Fabelmans” and “Venom” — the project stands as the actress’ return to FX following her role as Gwen Verdon in the 2019 series “Fosse/Verdon,” for which she earned an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

In March 2023, Boyer launched an audio-first content company that “tells unreal stories from real people.” Her longtime creative collaborator, media executive Kevin Sabbe, is the co-founder. Partnering with podcast network Lemonada Media, the two produce a multishow slate of original programming that’s centered on the lives of people experiencing terminal illnesses, addiction, victimization and betrayal.

“I never intended to be a storyteller for real people with raw stories about death and sex, but I am excited that this is what is unfolding for me after many years of trying to find an honest path in Hollywood,” Boyer told TheWrap at the time. “Dying for Media is a safe space for no-fluff content around topics that are historically taboo and skewed in the media. It’s an honor to be able to bridge everyday people that are ready to speak about their human experience with a larger platform and audience.”

Shogun
Read Next
FX's 'Shōgun' Sets February Premiere Date

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.