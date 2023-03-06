“Dying for Sex” podcast creator and host Nikki Boyer announced on Tuesday the launch of Dying for Media, an audio-first content company that “tells unreal stories from real people.”Her longtime creative collaborator, media executive Kevin Sabbe, is the co-founder.

The company has partnered with podcast network Lemonada Media to distribute a multi-show slate of original programming that focus on real people facing terminal illnesses, addiction, victimization and betrayal. Boyer will also host a new weekly podcast series.

“Dying for Media was formed in honor of my friend Molly Kochan, whose bravery in telling the story of the last days of her life in a brutally honest and hilarious way impacted millions of listeners, far more than either of us ever dreamed,” Boyer said of of her late best friend, who shared her sexual adventures after she was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in the six-part Dying for Sex podcast.

The Wondery series reached millions of listeners, was named Podcast of the Year at the 2021 Ambie Awards and was selected as one of Apple’s favorite podcasts of 2020.

“I’m beyond excited to continue this legacy with more inspiring stories from, with, and about everyday people in extraordinary circumstances making the most out of their lives, changing the way we live our own lives, and leaving the world a better place,” added Boyer, who is a three-time Emmy-winning TV host, producer and actress.

“We knew immediately that Lemonada was the perfect partner for our new venture. We share a mission to tell meaningful stories with empathy and levity, and have quickly come to admire who they are as humans, leaders and innovators in audio and beyond. Nikki and I are grateful for their gleeful support and emotional investment in helping us bring Dying For Media to life,” Sabbe added.

“When the chance to work with Nikki and Kevin came along, we said yes right away. We’re thrilled to be able to develop original content together, and to help partner on monetizing, marketing and distributing Dying For Media’s slate,” shared Lemonada’s CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer.

Dying for Media’s first slate of podcasts to be distributed by Lemonada includes:



“Sexpiration Date”:

Former military spy Kyle sets out to fulfill all of his wild sexual fantasies after he is diagnosed with stage IV cancer and given just weeks to live.

“Near Death”:

Hospital chaplain Reverend Peggy shares her experiences after witnessing more than 2000 deaths in her career.

“That’s Not How It F—Ing Works”:

Boyer co-hosts with Martha Kempner, a sex educator with a Master’s Degree in Health Education from NYU and co-author of “50 Great Sex Myths of Human Sexuality,” as they dig into the latest sex misinformation and share the true facts to make everyone more sex savvy.

“Brunch With Death”:

The podcast host, her gay best friend and a psychic dish up fascinating stories about people who experienced very real-life brushes with death. It’s billed as ” a fresh take on the guilty pleasure true crime genre with equal parts Dateline and comic relief — all presented in a loose, conversational setting that feels less like a courtroom and more like a boozy brunch with your best friends.”

“Untitled Nikki Boyer Weekly Series”:

Slated for release in Fall 2023. Co-created with Lemonada Media, this currently untitled weekly series will be hosted by Boyer, who will share unbelievable tales of life and death with her signature heart and humor.