Irony Point and Radio Point founders Alex Bach and Daniel Powell

‘Podcasting Can Be a Great Development Step and Proof of Concept,’ Say Irony Point Co-Founders

by | February 10, 2023 @ 1:00 PM

Office With a View: Daniel Powell and Alex Bach’s sister company Radio Point lets them explore new genres at a fraction of the cost of TV

Irony Point co-founders Daniel Powell and Alex Bach have specialized in producing hit comedy series such as “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Life With Beth” and “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” but their podcasting-focused sister company Radio Point lets them branch out into new genres and develop proof of concepts for future TV productions.

“Our first podcast was a scripted show called ‘Ellie and the Wave’ with Natalie Morales as the lead,” Bach, who heads up Radio Point’s production, told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View. “We could see how it would translate to TV, but it was very much intended to be in audio and developed it for the medium. Since then, we’ve had a number of projects in development where we’re lining up both the podcast release and the TV plan.”

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is a TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She is also the founder of Moviepaws.com. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

