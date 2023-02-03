office-with-a-view-chicken-soup-for-the-soul-entertainment-bill-rouhana

TheWrap/Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment CEO on Watching Industry Trends: ‘Position Yourself to Benefit’

by | February 3, 2023 @ 4:18 PM

Bill Rouhana saw viewing habits changing. Now he’s on to the AVOD giant’s next big move

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment chairman and CEO Bill Rouhana has been a leader in media, entertainment and communications for more than 35 years. But the 67-year-old executive told TheWrap’s Office With a View that he never intentionally set out to work in media.

“A friend of mine named Jonathan Krane… called me one day saying, ‘I want to raise $200 million for Blake Edwards to start a studio. Can you help me?'” Rouhana recalled.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

