Nayana-Singh-Office-with-a-View

Nayana Singh (TheWrap)

To Understand NFTs, ‘Separate Hype From the Tech,’ Says ConsenSys’ Manager of Product

by | January 20, 2023 @ 5:23 PM

Office With a View: ”Any innovation that happens in the entertainment space has an immediate global presence,“ Nayana Singh told TheWrap

Nayana Singh, General Manager of Product at ConsenSys, knows the number of NFT doubters has grown, though she encourages skeptics to “separate the hype from the tech.”

“There are two things that are going on — one is the negativity surrounding so many crashes and what we tend to do is tar everything with the same brush,” Singh, who first entered the industry as one of Microsoft’s first product managers focused on blockchain services, told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View. “The price of underlying crypto might have fallen, but that doesn’t mean that the business use cases, the NFTs they support, the collectibles themselves are now different or less in any way.”

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

