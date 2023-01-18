AI plagiarism Dall-E

The plagiaristic AI will be something to reckon with as its use becomes more widespread. (DALL-E)

A Writer Used AI to Plagiarize Me – Now What? | PRO Insight

by | January 18, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

Anyone can use artificial intelligence to copy, remix and publish stolen work. The platforms have no good answer for what happens next

A new Substack called The Rationalist recently lifted analysis and writing directly from my Substack, Big Technology. It plagiarized a post on the “Creator Economy” — which we’d covered days prior — and went viral, hitting the front page of Hacker News and sparking a conversation with more than 80 comments. It would’ve been a terrific debut for any publication, if it was authentic.

What made the case of The Rationalist particularly striking, though, was its author — an avatar by the name of “PETRA” — admitted they’d used AI tools to produce the story, including those from OpenAI, Jasper and Hugging Face. The speed at which they were able to copy, remix, publish and distribute their inauthentic story was impressive. It outpaced the platforms’ ability, and perhaps willingness, to stop it, signaling Generative AI’s darker side will be difficult to tame.

Become a member to read more.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘M3GAN’ Screenwriter Akela Cooper Says She Hopes Her Killer Doll Success Can ‘Open the Door’ for Minority Genre Writers
Avatar 2, Megan, Puss in Boots 2 20th Century Universal

The MLK Box Office Improves 49% From 2022 – But It’s Still Well Below Pre-Pandemic Years
sundance 2023 pod generation shortcomings cat person

Sundance Film Festival Market Preview: Could Fears of a WGA Strike Fuel a Buying Spree?
The simpsons

‘The Simpsons’ Is by Far the Most Popular Series on Disney+ | Charts
The Pale Blue Eye

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Knocks ‘The Glass Onion’ Out of the Most-Watched List | Charts
DALL·E robot writing a country song

I Asked ChatGPT to Write a Movie, a TV Episode and a Country Song – Here’s What It Can and Can’t Do
creator economy dall-e

The Creator Economy Was Way Overblown | PRO Insight

‘The Menu’ on HBO Max Dethrones Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ for Most-Streamed Movie | Chart

Can India Give China a Run for Global Box Office King? | Charts

Why Hollywood Has Turned to Video Games as Its Next IP Gold Mine | Charts
1899 Netflix

Demand for ‘1899’ Keeps Rising Despite Being Canceled by Netflix | Chart