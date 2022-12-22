Webtoon and Wattpad CEO Says User-Created IP Is the Answer for a Franchise-Hungry Hollywood

by | December 22, 2022 @ 4:15 PM

Office With a View: ”When you serve people what they want, they flock to it,“ Aron Levitz tells TheWrap

The South Korean zombie episodic “All of Us Are Dead” currently ranks fourth among all Netflix non-English television shows in total hours viewed over the first 28 days, while “Through My Window” is Netflix’s fifth most-watched non-English feature film. “The Kissing Booth” trilogy began as one of the streamer’s flagship rom-com franchises during the 2018 “summer of love.” Meanwhile, the four-part “After” franchise has earned $133 million in global theatrical box office.

Even if these titles are somewhat foreign to you, your kids might count themselves as fans. All the above hits originated from Wattpad Webtoon.

Become a member to read more.

Scott Mendelson

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Harry & Meghan netflix

People Are Hate-Watching Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ – and Keeping the Show in High Demand | Chart
Live Nation Ticketmaster

What’s Next for Live Nation Amid Federal Probes and Bad Blood From Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco
Avatar 2 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Babylon I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Holiday Box Office Preview: ‘Avatar 2’ Expected to Hold Top Spot as Several New Films Hit Theaters
ai wave chatbot

Chat GPT Proves That AI Could Be a Major Threat to Hollywood Creatives – and Not Just Below the Line | PRO Insight
the-santa-clauses-tim-allen

Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series Is Keeping the Entire Tim Allen Franchise in Demand | Charts
telemundo-peacock-world-cup-ratings

Ratings: Telemundo’s World Cup Finale Coverage Up 65% From 2018 Game
amy-robach-tj-holmes-gma3

What’s Next for ‘GMA3’ After Suspension of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: ‘It’s Just a Mess’
harry-and-meghan

Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Dethrones ‘Wednesday’ for Top Streaming Show | Charts
avatar-top-gun-maverick

Can ‘Avatar 2’ Mimic ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With a Long Box Office Run?
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in "Spirited" (2022)

Apple TV+’s ‘Spirited’ and Amazon’s ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ Are the Top Holiday Movies on Streaming | Chart
her-beauty-and-the-beast-abc

Ratings: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special Transports ABC to Demo Win