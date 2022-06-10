From left, South Korea's "Squid Game," Japan's "Komi Can't Communicate" and Spain's "La Casa de Papel." (Netflix)

Why Netflix Is Investing Heavily in Foreign-Language Series | Charts

by | June 10, 2022 @ 3:57 PM

The U.S. demand for shows from Japan, South Korea and Spain is high and can be pivotal to attracting and retaining subscribers

For Netflix, international programming that finds a fan base in the United States and globally is key.

It helps reach new audiences who might not have been interested in Netflix otherwise, as well as helps the streamer’s data, content and strategy teams determine what shows have the highest travelability (a show’s demand in international markets) and where there’s room for additional investment, and helps to establish a global streaming service in the truest sense of the word. But what really works for Netflix in the U.S.? 

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

