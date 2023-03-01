Women in Entertainment is launching a new podcast “In Her Words,” featuring such guests as Karen Pittman (“And Just Like That…”), Paul Feig (“The School for Good and Evil”), Emily Hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek”) and more, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Hosted by WIE co-founders Renee Rossi and Gretchen McCourt, the series will explore each guest’s journey within the entertainment industry and be available for listeners beginning March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

“For nearly a decade, Women in Entertainment has been focused on addressing a range of pivotal and timely issues that affect women,” Rossi said in a statement. “The launch of In Her Words represents a new chapter for our organization and a new channel by which our community can engage with and listen to our esteemed speakers. It will allow us to hear directly from accomplished visionaries about their personal experiences, ups and downs, and more.”

The nonprofit organization, which was incubated as an ArcLight Cinemas program before launching in 2015, aims to bring together forward-thinking professionals from all areas of the entertainment industry to explore topics that greatly impact women.

“In Her Words” will center on each individual’s lessons learned along the way, as well as the evolutions of their career and creative processes for choosing specific projects and impactful characters. The lineup of guests for the first several episodes also includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Sweet Magnolias”), Rachel Ghiazza (executive vice president of U.S. content at Audible), Candice King (“The Vampire Diaries”), Emily Fox (executive producer of “The Watchful Eye”), Susan Cartsonis and Suzanne Farwell (partners at Resonate Entertainment, which was behind “The Holiday”), Ty Stiklorius (CEO of management company Friends at Work) and journalist Joann Lublin (author of “Power Moms”).

“Having the opportunity to utilize the incredible network we’ve cultivated over the years and share their experiences on an entirely new platform is extremely fulfilling,” McCourt said. “Every episode will bring a unique perspective that is sure to resonate with our audience in more ways than one.”

Pittman added that she is “an incredibly proud supporter of Women in Entertainment. For years they have focused on raising awareness around the challenges that women face within this industry. The launch of this podcast presents an entirely new and unique opportunity for women to support each other through authentic storytelling.”

“There is nothing else like this out there,” Pittman continued. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to come on the podcast as a guest alongside such an incredible ensemble of women who truly want to share their experiences and learn from each other.”

“In Her Words” will drop weekly episodes on Apple, Spotify and anywhere else you stream your podcasts.