In the first trailer for Hulu’s musical comedy series “Up Here,” Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes are young New Yorkers who meet and immediately click … if only they could both silence the voices in their heads telling them they’re doing everything wrong.

The series, from “Hamilton” director/producer Thomas Kail, is written by Tony-winning playwright Steven Levenson (“tick, tick … BOOM!,” “Dear Evan Hansen”) and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (NBC’s “The Carmichael Show”) It is set to premiere March 24 on Hulu.

Whitman, who starred in NBC’s “Good Girls” from 2018 to 2021 and “Parenthood” from 2010 to 2015. plays idealistic Lindsay. Her musical career includes guest vocals with indie band Fake Problems and singing “Gardenia” with Landon Pigg on a 2010 episode of “Parenthood.”

Valdes, who played Cisco Ramon on The CW series “The Flash,” is the equally self-doubting Miguel. He’s appeared in stage productions of “Jersey Boys,” “Once,” and “ZORBA!”

“Up Here” is set in “the waning days of 1999” and also stars Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons and Emilia Suárez.

Kail directs and executive produces the series alongside Levenson, Sanchez-Witzel, Anderson-Lopez, Lopez, and Jennifer Todd. 20th Television serves as the production company alongside Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore Productions.