Carlos Valdes will star opposite Mae Whitman in Hulu’s upcoming series “Up Here,” the streamer announced today ahead of the start of production.

Valdes, who is best known for his seven-season role in The CW’s “The Flash” and most recently co-starred in Starz’s “Gaslit,” will play Miguel in the original romantic comedy musical from Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television and Old 320 Sycamore Productions.

“Up Here” is an original series set in New York City in the waning days of 1999. It follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love — and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves — and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Miguel is described as sensitive and thought, with an artistic sensibility and a romantic streak. He has always struggled with the feeling that he doesn’t quite belong. But after a cataclysmic break-up, Miguel has decided to reinvent himself, burying his feelings and ditching a promising career as a video game concept artist for the lucrative world of investment banking, determined never to get hurt again.”

Valdes made his Broadway debut in 2013 in the Tony Award-winning musical “Once.” He’ll put those pipes to good use as “Up Here” features original songs by Oscar-winning “Frozen” duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. They serve as writers and executive producers alongside Steven Levenson and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”, “Fosse/Verdon”) and Jennifer Todd serve as executive producers while Erica Kay serves as co-executive producer. Kail will direct while Levenson oversees the series as showrunner.