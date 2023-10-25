Director Mike Flanagan announced on social media Wednesday several new cast additions to his independently produced drama, “The Life of Chuck,” based on a short story by Stephen King, including “Scooby-Doo” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s” star Matthew Lillard and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star Mia Sara.

Other newcomers to the cast include “Yellowstone” actress Q’orianka Kilcher, Benjamin Pajak, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Antonio Raul Corbo and musician Taylor Gordon in her acting debut.

These actors join a cast that includes Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan and Jacob Tremblay. Hiddleston plays Chuck Krantz in a film that tells three stories in his life, beginning with his death and ending with his time growing up in a supposedly haunted house.

King wrote the short story the film is adapted from as part of the novella “If It Bleeds,” which was published in 2020. Production on the film has already begun in Alabama under the SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, which allows independent productions to continue shooting during the ongoing actors’ strike.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve made a completely independent movie, and it would not be possible without the herculean efforts of our producer, Trevor Macy, who has willed this film into existence, along with our partners at QWGmire,” wrote Flanagan.