Mike Johnson Roasted Hard Over His Weird Faces During Biden’s SOTU: ‘1960s Batman Vibes’

House Speaker Mike Johnson, per tradition, sat next to Vice President Kamala Harris during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Thursday. And that means everyone watching it could see the weird, pained expressions he displayed throughout the night.

Of course what precisely those expressions meant is unknown. Our guess is it was some kind of poker face, but even we have to admit Johnson constantly looked like he was somewhere between smirking, crying and frowning. It didn’t overshadow Biden’s energetic performance during the speech, but it was the focus of a lot of speculation, debate and some real good jokes throughout the night.

For instance, “The Daily Show,” always a reliable source of in-the-moment jokes on the social media side formerly known as Twitter, roasted him a LOT.

First up, a reference to the porn-policing Johnson does with his adopted son.

Does the back of Biden's blazer have a screen playing Pornhub? pic.twitter.com/8mVe7z6WiM — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 8, 2024

Followed by a new take on the “Galaxy Brain” meme.

And then an even better repurposed meme.

We don’t think Johnson looks like Eddie Haskell, but he does have that vibe.

Eddie Haskell is Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/YweKovJsli — David Poland (@DavidPoland) March 8, 2024

Yes, we agree.

This is fairly spot on — especially as we know Johnson says “holy” a lot.

No notes.

Mike Johnson looks like a guy who was dragged to a Taylor Swift concert against his will but has to admit that “Shake It Off” is pretty catchy. #SOTU — ALLISON ADATO. (@editgirlnyc) March 8, 2024

Mike Johnson definitely wouldn’t lie to his dad about appearing in a Shakespeare play.