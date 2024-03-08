Mike Johnson Roasted Hard Over His Weird Faces During Biden’s SOTU: ‘1960s Batman Vibes’

People had jokes and jokes about the House Speaker’s demeanor during the State of the Union

Mike Johnson State of the Union Address Faces
MSNBC

House Speaker Mike Johnson, per tradition, sat next to Vice President Kamala Harris during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Thursday. And that means everyone watching it could see the weird, pained expressions he displayed throughout the night.

Of course what precisely those expressions meant is unknown. Our guess is it was some kind of poker face, but even we have to admit Johnson constantly looked like he was somewhere between smirking, crying and frowning. It didn’t overshadow Biden’s energetic performance during the speech, but it was the focus of a lot of speculation, debate and some real good jokes throughout the night.

For instance, “The Daily Show,” always a reliable source of in-the-moment jokes on the social media side formerly known as Twitter, roasted him a LOT.

First up, a reference to the porn-policing Johnson does with his adopted son.

Followed by a new take on the “Galaxy Brain” meme.

And then an even better repurposed meme.

We don’t think Johnson looks like Eddie Haskell, but he does have that vibe.

Yes, we agree.

Heckler During 2024 State of the Union
Read Next
Heckler Kicked Out After Interrupting Biden's State of the Union Speech | Video

This is fairly spot on — especially as we know Johnson says “holy” a lot.

No notes.

MSNBC State of the Union
Read Next
Chris Hayes Blasts ‘Caricature’ of Biden: ‘This Age Thing has Been Oversold’

Mike Johnson definitely wouldn’t lie to his dad about appearing in a Shakespeare play.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.