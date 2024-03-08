Viewers Give Katie Britt’s Melodramatic GOP SOTU Response an F

The Republican Party has had mixed results when it comes to their responses to Democratic presidents’ State of the Union addresses, but the 2024 response delivered by Alabama Senator Katie Britt might just go down as the worst ever.

Delivered, apparently, from her kitchen, Britt’s speech attempting to rebut President Joe Biden’s combined religious moralizing and asserting facts about America and Joe Biden that were not supported by evidence, with a style of delivery that included obvious fake crying that turned into off-putting cheeriness on a dime. Suffice to say, it was roasted while it was happening and after.

How bad did it land? According to Rolling Stone and The Daily Beast, even other Republicans thought it was terrible. But they were far from the only ones. On social media, people across the political spectrum tore into the response with everything from jokes to simple, apt summations.

Social media personality Yashar Ali said it best when he shared the only clip Britt posted to her own accounts: “HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?”

And his responses contained insights of their own:

Well one must admit that it takes some skill to craft the juxtapostion of Christian Broadcast Channel vibes and psycho mom in the kitchen close to knives. — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 🇺🇸🇺🇦✡️ (@HawaiiDelilah) March 8, 2024

Activist and commentor Shannon Watts noted that Britt called attention to a particularly cruel contradiction in Britt’s presentation.

Sen. Katie Britt intimately describes the trauma of a woman being held hostage and raped, but neglects to mention that she would force that women to give birth if she were impregnated. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 8, 2024

And Watts followed this with the point that Britt’s claims to care about sexual violence are undermined by her support for Donald Trump.

Sen Katie Britt says sexual assault is the worst thing that can happen to a woman while encouraging Americans to vote for a convicted sexual predator.

And Watts also noted the obvious symbolism of where Britt chose to film her speech, something other people noted as well…

Women of America: Republicans had Sen. Katie Britt deliver that speech from her kitchen because that’s where they think women belong. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 8, 2024

Some people had jokes…

And there were quite a few references to “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The melodramatic quality of Britt’s response was also frequently roasted.

Is it me or does @KatieBrittforAL @GOP response remind you of a bad performance by a horrible soap opera actress? pic.twitter.com/XPQXgZhslz — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) March 8, 2024

Much of the commentary was brutally succinct:

And of course plenty of people suggested “SNL”

Paging Kristen Wiig to play Sen Katie Britt on @nbcsnl — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 8, 2024

We have no idea how this will impact Britt’s political future, but we can be sure of one thing: Marco Rubio and Bobby Jindal probably feel pretty good right now.