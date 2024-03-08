Viewers Give Katie Britt’s Melodramatic GOP SOTU Response an F-

The Alabama senator gave the speech “from her kitchen because that’s where they think women belong,” activist Shannon Watts jokes

Katie Britt state of the union response
CNN

The Republican Party has had mixed results when it comes to their responses to Democratic presidents’ State of the Union addresses, but the 2024 response delivered by Alabama Senator Katie Britt might just go down as the worst ever.

Delivered, apparently, from her kitchen, Britt’s speech attempting to rebut President Joe Biden’s combined religious moralizing and asserting facts about America and Joe Biden that were not supported by evidence, with a style of delivery that included obvious fake crying that turned into off-putting cheeriness on a dime. Suffice to say, it was roasted while it was happening and after.

How bad did it land? According to Rolling Stone and The Daily Beast, even other Republicans thought it was terrible. But they were far from the only ones. On social media, people across the political spectrum tore into the response with everything from jokes to simple, apt summations.

Social media personality Yashar Ali said it best when he shared the only clip Britt posted to her own accounts: “HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?”

Mike Johnson State of the Union Address Faces
Read Next
Mike Johnson Roasted Hard Over His Weird Faces During Biden's SOTU: '1960s Batman Vibes'

And his responses contained insights of their own:

Activist and commentor Shannon Watts noted that Britt called attention to a particularly cruel contradiction in Britt’s presentation.

And Watts followed this with the point that Britt’s claims to care about sexual violence are undermined by her support for Donald Trump.

And Watts also noted the obvious symbolism of where Britt chose to film her speech, something other people noted as well…

Joe Biden 2024 State of the Union
Read Next
B’nai B’rith 'Surprised and Disappointed' Biden Didn't Address Antisemitism in SOTU

Some people had jokes…

And there were quite a few references to “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

MSNBC State of the Union
Read Next
Chris Hayes Blasts ‘Caricature’ of Biden: ‘This Age Thing has Been Oversold’

The melodramatic quality of Britt’s response was also frequently roasted.

Heckler During 2024 State of the Union
Read Next
Heckler Kicked Out After Interrupting Biden's State of the Union Speech | Video

Much of the commentary was brutally succinct:

Post by @katherinebronov
View on Threads
Post by @therealrff
View on Threads

And of course plenty of people suggested “SNL”

Post by @alluring
View on Threads

We have no idea how this will impact Britt’s political future, but we can be sure of one thing: Marco Rubio and Bobby Jindal probably feel pretty good right now.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.