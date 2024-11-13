Mike Pence Says He Is ‘Literally Praying’ Trump Doesn’t Pardon Jan. 6 Rioters Who Attacked Police

Mike Pence doesn’t approve of Donald Trump’s supposed plan to pardon Jan. 6 rioters and is “literally praying” that both the president-elect and his VP pick JD Vance honor their oaths when they take office.

“I don’t think the president should pardon anyone who assaulted a police officer at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6,” the former vice president said at The Dispatch’s Summit 2024, according to a tweet shared by the outlet on Tuesday.

“Karen and I are literally praying that President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance will stand on the commitments that they will make when they raise their right hands on that day,” he added. “And with God’s grace and the support of the American people, I believe they will.”

Former vice president Pence, who was met with signs reading “Hang Mike Pence” as well as an actual noose on that chaotic January day in 2021, notably did not endorse Trump in his re-election campaign. When asked if Trump will go off the rails in his second term, his former running mate said, “The American people are just not going to have it.”

Earlier this year, Pence stated that Trump’s reference to the imprisoned Jan. 6 rioters as “hostages” was “unacceptable.” Approximately 500 people who participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol are serving prison sentences.

Still, the former Veep, who is now teaching political science at Grove City College in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, was thrilled about last week’s election results, saying, “How about that new majority in the Senate and a renewed majority in the House?”

"At the end of the day, I'll always believe that, by God's grace, we did our duty [on January 6] to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America."@Mike_Pence #DispatchSummit24 pic.twitter.com/VleLx1KfdL — The Dispatch (@thedispatch) November 12, 2024

On Tuesday, he also said, “I am very encouraged by the early appointments by the president-elect… I think they’re off to a good start.”

Among the appointees already announced by Trump for his second term are Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Staff, Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary. Noem famously blew her chances of joining Trump on the ticket after admitting to shooting and killing a family dog in her memoir.

Additionally, Trump just nominated “Fox & Friends” weekend host and National Guard Major Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

