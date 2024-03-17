Former Vice President Mike Pence called out Donald Trump’s continued use of the word “hostages” to describe those still held on federal charges stemming from their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Pence said Sunday on “Face the Nation” that Trump’s use of the word is “just unacceptable.”

While speaking with anchor Margaret Brennan, Pence explained, “I think it’s very unfortunate, at a time that there are American hostages being held in Gaza, that the president or any other leaders would refer to people that are moving through our justice system as ‘hostages.’”

In January, President Joe Biden said as many as six Americans are still among those being held hostage in Gaza.

Pence also emphasized the severity of the Jan. 6 attack. “I was there on Jan. 6. I have no doubt in my mind, Margaret, that some people were caught up in the moment and … entered the Capitol, and they’re certainly entitled to due process of law for any nonviolent activities that day,” he explained.

“But the assaults on police officers ultimately, in an environment that claimed lives, is something that I think was tragic that day, and I’ll never diminish it.”

Those insurrectionists were also particularly upset on that day with Pence itself, famously chanting “hang Mike Pence” outside the Capitol as the mob also constructed a makeshift gallows. Trump has previously said that the crowd may have been right to chant “hang Mike Pence” as the former vice president refused to keep the 2020 election from being certified.

On Friday, Pence announced that he will not endorse Trump for president. He repeated this to Brennan and explained, “I said last week that, you know, after a lot of prayer and reflection, I’ve come to the conclusion that I won’t be endorsing Donald Trump this year.”

“I mean, look, I’m very proud of the record of our administration, Margaret. It was a record that left America more prosperous, and more secure, and our liberties and the sanctity of life stronger than ever before in my lifetime.”

After being pressed further by Brennan, Pence explained in detail why he doesn’t plan to endorse Trump. In addition to Trump’s request that Pence violate the Constitution and overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence added that “a commitment to sanctity of life” and to “American leadership in the world” are part of the reason why.

Watch the “Face the Nation” interview with Mike Pence above.