Mike Rinder, Leah Remini’s ‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ Co-Host, Dies at 69

Mike Rinder, the former Scientologist who helped expose the organization alongside Leah Remini, has died. He was 69 years old.

Rinder’s widow, Christie Collbran, shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, posting a photo of Rinder with his family and mourning his loss.

“Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband. I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you,” she wrote. “Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us. You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion. The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder.”

Additionally, Collbran included some last words from Rinder himself, noting that he requested she do so at his passing.

“If you are reading this, I have shuffled off this mortal coil in accordance with the immutable law that there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes,” Rinder said. He noted that his blog will serve as an archive of his work, calling it a “labor of love and passion which has allowed me to speak my mind and offer my perspective with no outside filters.”

“I have been lucky — living two lives in one lifetime. The second one the most wonderful years anyone could wish for with all of you and my new family!” he continued. “My only real regret is not having achieved what I said I wanted to — ending the abuses of Scientology, especially disconnection and seeing Jack into adulthood.”

No official cause of death was given, but Rinder was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2023. In October that same year, he celebrated being cancer-free. But, in a December Instagram post, his friend and co-host Remini posted a series of photos with Rinder and his family, thanking friends for support.

“As many of you know, Mike has been courageously battling cancer, and your messages of love truly lift his spirits,” Remini wrote at the time. “Please keep Mike, Christie, and their two boys in your prayers. Surround them with all the love and strength they so deserve.”

Born in Australia in 1955, Rinder was raised as a Scientologist. He eventually rose through the ranks to become the head of Scientology’s Office of Special Affairs, as well as a member of its board of directors. But, in 2007, he very publicly left the organization, openly denouncing it and becoming one of its most outspoken critics.

He teamed up with fellow former Scientologist Leah Remini to create “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which ran for three seasons from 2016 to 2019, and earned him two Emmy nominations (one win). The duo also co-hosted the podcast “Scientology: Fair Game” from 2020 to 2022.

Rinder appeared in several documentaries about the organization, and in his final words, also encouraged people to keep fighting the organization: “If you are in any way fighting to end those abuses please keep the flag flying — never give up. And please, if you are able in some way, help Christie and the boys to move forward into the next chapter of their lives.”