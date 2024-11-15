What Time Does the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Start?

Tyson returns to the ring for the first time in nearly two decades

(Netflix)

Retired boxing legend Mike Tyson will take on influencer-turned neophyte pro boxer Jake Paul in a long-publicized match on Friday. The mega-hyped heavyweight boxing event brings Netflix into the live boxing world, and also features a fight card full of anticipated bouts. That includes the big rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano after Taylor took home the win in 2022 after a controversial 10-round split decision.

Originally scheduled for July 2024, the big boxing event was delayed after Tyson suffered a stomach ulcer flare-up. But the wait is finally over, and the unlikely duo will now duke it out live on Netflix. Whether you’re looking for the full fight card or wondering what time to tune in, here’s everything you need to know about the Paul vs. Tyson fight.

What Time Does the Paul vs. Tyson Fight Start?

The main card event begins with the start of the live Netflix broadcast at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

The preliminary card will begin at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT.

What Is the Paul vs. Tyson Main Card Lineup?

Here’s the full main card lineup, in air order:

  • Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes (6 three-minute rounds)
  • Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (WBC welterweight world title) (12 three-minute rounds)
  • Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 (Undisputed super lightweight world title) (10, two-minute rounds)
  • Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (8, two-minute rounds)
What Is the Preliminary Card Lineup?

And here’s the preliminary card, in air order:

  • Shu Shu Carrington Jr. vs. Dana Coolwell
  • Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
  • Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool (WBO super middleweight world title)

Where Is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Streaming?

You can watch the whole main card event live on Netflix. Paul vs. Tyson will stream live globally on Netflix at no additional cost to subscribers, featuring live commentary in English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German.

The preliminary card will stream live on Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTubeNetflix Sports YouTube, and Tudum

