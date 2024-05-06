The Miss USA Organization is standing behind Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt’s decision to resign.

“We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties,” pageant organizers said in a statement obtained by TheWrap.

“The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time,” the statement continued. “The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon.”

Voigt shared her decision to step down on Monday in an Instagram post, captioned: “I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth. A million thank you’s [sic] to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter. I hope you’ll stick around to see what’s next.”

“My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride and later the USA at Miss Universe. Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023,” her statement read. “I am grateful for the love and support of the fans, old and new, my family, my friends, my coaches, former state and local directors, and my darling Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia.”

“Every time someone asked me what my favorite part of being Miss USA was, I would always share with them how much I loved getting to work with Smile Train, being a fervent advocate for anti-bullying, dating violence awareness and prevention, immigration rights and reform, and shedding light on my roots as the first Venezuelan-American woman to win Miss USA,” Voigt noted.

She concluded, “Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain.”

Voigt took home the crown of Miss USA on Sept. 29, 2023, and was described by the pageant as someone who exemplifies “the essence of a transformational leader and a force for good.”

Miss USA 2024 is scheduled to take place on Aug. 4.