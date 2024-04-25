The CW to Air Miss USA, Miss Teen USA Pageants Through 2027

The CW Network has entered into an exclusive agreement to broadcast the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants through 2027. The shows will air live from Los Angeles from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on Aug. 4 and 1, respectively.

This year will mark the first Miss USA contest under new rules aimed at modernizing the pageant to better reflect the goals of today’s women, breaking away from regulations established more than 70 years ago. For the first time, any adult woman can compete in Miss USA, regardless of age, marital status, or parental status.

The pageants will bring together titleholders from each state as they compete to win the prestigious title of Miss USA 2024 and Miss Teen USA 2024. Miss USA 2023 recipient Noelia Voigt of Utah and Miss Teen USA 2023 recipient UmaSofia Srivastava of New Jersey will be in attendance to pass the crown to their successors.

The new Miss USA titleholder will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2024 competition at the end of this year.

Last year’s broadcast of the Miss USA pageant ranked as the CW’s No. 1 new special of the year and marked the event’s strongest performance of the last three years on television, peaking at over 1.1 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Organization to broadcast these two quality competitions that resonate with legions of fans across the country,” the CW’s head of unscripted Heather Olander said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing the storied tradition of these pageants, refreshed with a modern sensibility, on The CW for the next three years.”

“The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Pageants have captivated audiences for decades with their unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in their communities,” the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Organization CEO Laylah Rose added. “Through our exciting partnership with The CW, a blend of nostalgia and innovation, we are excited to showcase this prestigious competition and remain a beloved staple in family homes everywhere.”

Hosts, judges, and exact venues will be announced at a later date. The 73rd Miss USA pageant is executive produced by Renato Basile.