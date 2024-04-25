Netflix’s “Heartstopper” is expanding its cast for Season 3. Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan will be part of the upcoming season of the young adult rom-com.

Marsan, who’s best known for starring in “Back to Black” and “Ray Donovan,” will portray a beloved character from the graphic novel, Charlie’s (Joe Locke) wise and straight-talking therapist Geoff. Meanwhile, Atwell will portray Nick’s (Kit Connor) Aunt Diane, who takes him on a holiday to Minorca and offers some tough advice.

But perhaps the most exciting new addition is “Bridgerton,” “Fellow Travelers” and “Wicked” star Jonathan Bailey. The actor will make a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, Charlie’s Instagram-famous celebrity crush. Diehard “Heartstopper” fans already predicted this casting weeks ago after spotting Bailey with what appeared to be a Jack Maddox prop book.

“I am incredibly excited to be welcoming three new cast members to the ‘Heartstopper’ family,” series creator and writer Alice Oseman said in a statement. “It was an absolute joy to see Hayley, Eddie and Jonathan’s talent alongside our existing cast, and I can’t wait for the ‘Heartstopper’ fans to meet these new characters.”

The upcoming third season will follow Charlie as he wants to tell Nick he loves him. At the same time, Nick has something important he needs to say to his boyfriend as well.

“As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges,” a logline for Season 3 reads. “As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

The eight-episode season is set to premiere in October. In addition to Locke and Connor, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood and Leila Khan round out the main cast.

Oseman, who wrote the original book series, will continue to serve as the series’ writer, while Andy Newbery will direct. Oseman will also executive produce alongside Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Euros Lyn. The series is produced by See-Saw Films for Netflix.