Despite being a favorite project of hers, Olivia Colman will not be back for Season 3 of Netflix’s “Heartstopper” adaptation.

“I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that,” the Oscar-winning actress revealed in a Thursday Forbes profile. “I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of.”

Colman portrayed Nick Nelson’s (Kit Connor) mother Sarah in the first two seasons of the series, based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman. Her presence in the background of her son’s self-discovery and her gentle reaction to Nick’s coming out as bisexual made her a beloved character in the series.

However, when it comes to a potential fourth season or even a hypothetical spin-off, Colman is game. “I’ll have a word,” she said. “As long as it’s booked in advance, maybe I’ll be able to do it, yeah!”

The second season filled out more of Nick’s family context with his brother David (Jack Barton) coming home. Nick also takes Charlie (Joe Locke) to meet his father when the group takes a school trip to Paris, where Stephane (Thibault de Montalembert) lives.

Netflix recently revealed that Season 3 of the young adult series will arrive in October.

“While ‘Heartstopper’ will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up,” Oseman said in a statement. “Mental health, sex, university ambitions and more: Nick, Charlie and the ‘Heartstopper’ teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

Oseman also confirmed Darragh Hand’s casting in the role of Michael Holden, a character from her “Solitaire” novel which is set in the same universe as “Heartstopper.”

The first two seasons of “Heartstopper” are available to stream on Netflix.