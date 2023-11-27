‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Casts Darragh Hand as Michael Holden

“Hearstopper” has found its Michael Holden for Season 3.

Darragh Hand will portray the main character, who stars in Oseman’s “Solitaire” novel, which is set in the same universe as the “Heartstopper” books. The author confirmed the news on Instagram.

“Now some of you already figured this out, but for those who didn’t, we’re thrilled to be welcoming Darragh Hand as Michael Holden to the Heartstopper family for S3?” she wrote. “As well as appearing in the Heartstopper graphic novels, Michael — along with Tori — is one of the main characters of my first-ever novel, ‘Solitaire’.”

Tori Spring (Jenny Walser) is the older sister of “Heartstoppher” main character Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) who finds love with Kit Connor’s Nick Nelson. Michael Holden is Tori’s friend in “Solitaire.”

“I was very nervous and excited to begin the search for our Michael!” Oseman continued. “Michael is a quirky, eccentric optimist with a sunshine disposition, and it was a challenge to find someone who I felt truly channeled Michael from the books. But then Darragh came along and warmed our hearts, made us all laugh so much, and perfectly complimented Jenny Walser’s Tori spring. I can’t wait for you to meet Michael in season 3!”

The half-Jamaican, half-Irish actor has appeared in episodes of “Grace” and “Silent Witness” as well as London’s West End productions like “For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy.” He is currently starring in the play “Dear England,” a fictionalised account of English football teams, as Marcus Rashford.

The Young Adult Netflix series received a two-season renewal in May 2022 after the first season landed on the streamer in April of that year. Season 2 hit Netflix in August 2023 during the double Hollywood strike. Deeper and more serious themes, such as Charlie’s eating disorder, started to take hold at the end of the sophomore season, which also maintained the queer joy of the first season as well as Oseman’s graphic novels.

Little is known about Season 3 besides this casting news and the title of the first episode: “Love.” Main characters aside from star couple Charlie and Nick expected to return include Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney), Tao Xu (William Gao), Isaac Henderson (Tobie Donovan), Imogen Heaney (Rhea Norwood), Tara Jones (Corinna Brown) and Darcy Olsson (Kizzy Edgell). Sebastian Croft, who played Charlie’s toxic ex-lover Ben Hope, will not return for the show’s third season.