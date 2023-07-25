The official trailer for “Heartstopper” Season 2 is out, and we’re already getting butterflies.

The second season of the YA romance series, which launches its eight-episode season Aug. 3 on Netflix, picks up as the whirlwind romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) continues to blossom. They don’t have it all figured out yet, though, and Nick struggles with figuring out when he wants to come out.

“I want to tell people,” Nick tells Charlie in the trailer. “It’s hard to find the right time.”

“I want you to come out when and how you want to,” Charlie assures him.

And it’s not just Nick and Charlie falling for each other. Love is in the air through the whole “Heartstopper” world, with Tao (William Gao) realizing his romantic feelings for Elle (Yasmin Finney) — who secretly reciprocates them (though she hasn’t told him that yet). Tara (Corinna Brown) confesses her love for Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), who doesn’t immediately say it back. Book-loving Isaac (Tobie Donovan) might also get a shot at a relationship this season. It all culminates in an exciting school-sponsored trip to Paris.

Ahead of the Season 2 release, Connor and Locke teased in a video announcing the August premiere date that fans were “not ready” for the journey to come. While Connor noted that the second season has a “different vibe” from the first season, Locke revealed that Charlie “goes on more of a journey this season” and that “his story is a bit more mature.”

New actors this season include Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk and Jack Barton as Nick’s older brother David Nelson. Sebastian Croft, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Olivia Colman also round out the cast for the sophomore installment.

Hailing from See-Saw Films, “Heartstopper” was created by Alice Oseman and is directed by Euros Lyn. Oseman and Lyn also serve as executive producers alongside Patrick Walters, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman.