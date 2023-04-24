‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 Gets Netflix Premiere Date as Cast Teases What’s New: ‘You’re Not Ready’ (Video)

Mark your calendars, you hopeless romantics: “Heartstopper” Season 2 is finally coming to Netflix this summer.

The streamer announced Monday that the eight-episode season will launch Aug. 3.

The stars of the fan-favorite YA romance, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, announced the return of their BAFTA-nominated series via a social media video Monday, teasing that we’re “not ready” for what’s to come.

The clip takes viewers behind the scenes of Season 2 filming and asks various cast members one question: “What is new in Season 2 and what can fans expect?”

Connor singled out series creator Alice Oseman, who also authored the bestselling graphic novel series, for writing “amazing scripts for us. It also feels like, you know, cool and fresh — just a different vibe — to Season 1.”

Locke revealed that Charlie “goes on more of a journey this season. His story is a bit more mature.”

Per an official synopsis from Netflix, “Heartstopper” Season 2 has Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke) navigating “their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

From production company See-Saw Films, “Heartstopper” is written and created by Oseman and directed by Euros Lyn. Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Oseman and Lyn serve as executive producers on the U.K.-produced. Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Olivia Colman star.

The “Heartstopper” graphic novel series has sold over 8 million copies, been published in 35 countries worldwide and featured in the international bestseller charts, achieving #1 spots on both The Sunday Times and The New York Times bestseller lists.