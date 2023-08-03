All the Songs in ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2

Season 2 of young adult romance “Heartstopper” has arrived on Netflix, accompanied by a soundtrack filled with pop and rock. Adapted from Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, the new season continues the cute, queer, colorful and cartoon-embellished story.

Now that they are boyfriends, Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) face the nuanced challenges of Nick’s decision to come out to his family and friends. Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney) and Tao Xu (William Gao) fight their own butterflies (literal, physical and metaphorical). Tara Jones (Corinna Brown) and Darcy Olsson (Kizzy Edgell) are back with their relationship road bumps — and let’s not forget our favorite bookworm, Isaac Henderson (Tobie Donovan).

The first episode kicks off on a solid note with Maggie Rogers’ “Shatter” and Fitz and the Tantrums’ “Out of My League.” The 1975’s “The Sound” uplifts episode three after a stressful round of testing for the Year 11 students. Taylor Swift’s “Seven” connects the dots later in the show, as does Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Run Away With Me.”

Read on to check out the tracklist to “Heartstopper” season 2 and listen:

“Out”

“Shatter” by Maggie Rogers

“Out of My League” by Fitz and the Tantrums

“Pressure to Party” by Julia Jacklin

“The Beach” by Wolf Alice

“Family”

“Coming of Age” by Mxmtoon

“Paradise” by Carmody

“Welcome to the Sidelines” by Amy Michelle

“You Wouldn’t Like Me” by Tegan and Sara

“Promise”

“Retrospect” by Vistas

“Things Will Be Fine (Bratty Remix)” by Metronomy and Bratty

“The Sound” by the 1975

“Lovesong” by Beabadoobee

“Challenge”

“Obsessed” by Hatchie

“Trésor” by Hervé

“Un peu plus souvent” by Alexia Gredy

“Mona Lisa” by mxmtoon

“Le Temps de l’Amour” by Françoise Hardy

“Freak Out” by Miya Folick

“Heat”

“Nobody Really Cares” by Baby Queen

“I Think Ur Rlly Cool” by carpetgarden

“Doesn’t Matter (Voleur de soleil)” by Christine and the Queens

“Fall in Love With A Girl” by Cavetown (featuring Orla Gartland)

“Never Be the Same” by Gabrielle Aplin

“Truth/Dare”

“On était beau” by Louane

“Bros” by Wolf Alice

“3D Feelings” by Alfie Templeman

“Then It All Goes Away” by Dayglow

“Hot & Heavy” by Lucy Dacus

“Pretty Girl Lie” by Baby Queen

“Deep End” by Holly Humberstone

“Sorry”

“We Can Be Anything” by Baby Queen

“People Watching” by Conan Gray

“Cry!” by Caroline Rose

“Crush Culture” by Conan Gray

“Blush” by Wolf Alice

“Perfect”