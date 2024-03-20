“Heartstopper” Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in October, the streamer revealed Wednesday.

Cast members Joe Locke (Charlie Spring), Kit Connor (Nick Nelson), Yasmin Finney (Elle Argent), Jenny Walser (Tori Spring) and William Gao (Tao Xu) reflected on the fan reaction to Season 2 and teased the new episodes in a clip also released Wednesday.

The third season of the young adult sensation from creator and writer Alice Oseman and director Andy Newbery will consist of eight episodes.

“I cannot wait for the third season of ‘Heartstopper’ to be released in October,” Oseman said. “Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through Season 3.”

Season 2 ended after the students took a trip to Paris, and Nick realized that Charlie has an eating disorder. Tara’s (Corinna Brown) girlfriend Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) also had a bit of a reveal about her home situation in the final episodes of the show’s sophomore season.

“While ‘Heartstopper’ will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up,” Oseman’s statement continued. “Mental health, sex, university ambitions and more: Nick, Charlie and the ‘Heartstopper’ teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

Elle and Tao struck up a romance last season, while Isaac (Tobie Donovan) made some discoveries about his own sexuality. Newcomers Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk and Jack Barton as Nick’s older brother David Nelson joined last season.

In addition to the above, the returning cast also includes Leila Khan, Rhea Norwood and Jenny Walser. Oseman confirmed Darragh Hand’s casting in the role of Michael Holden, a character from Oseman’s “Solitaire” novel in Season 3 at the end of last year.

The show is produced by See-Saw Films. Executive producers alongside Oseman include Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Euros Lyn.

The first two seasons of “Heartstopper” are available to stream on Netflix.