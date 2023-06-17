Netflix unveiled the opening scene for “Heartstopper” Season 2 on Saturday, and we hope you’re ready.

Set to Maggie Rogers’ “Shatter,” Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) wakes up to his alarm and an Instagram DM from his new boyfriend Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). The excitement fizzles as Charlie anticipates their first day of school publicly being out as a couple.

It all goes back to the classroom where they first met.

Netflix also released the titles of all eight episodes — “Out,” “Family,” “Promise,” “Challenge,” “Heat,” “Truth / Dare,” “Sorry” and “Perfect.”

Season 1 left off with Nick confessing his feelings for Charlie, who was out and proudly gay when he met Nick. Nick identifies as bisexual. He also came out to his mother Sarah (Olivia Colman) in a touching scene last season.

In addition to Locke and Connor, “Hearstopper” stars Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, William Gao as Tao Xu, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones and Kizzy Edgel as Darcy Olsson. Season 1 featured Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene and Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope.

Season 2 will welcome Leila Khan as Higgs student Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton as Nick’s older brother David Nelson, Bradley Rich as Truham student James McEwan and Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, a Truham school teacher.

Alice Oseman wrote and created the show, based on her graphic novel series, which she also illustrated.

“Heartstopper” Season 2 premieres Aug. 3 and is produced by See-Saw Films and filmed in the U.K.