The Miss USA pageant is waltzing its way back to broadcast television this year. The competition’s 72nd edition will air exclusively on the CW on Friday, Sept. 29 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the first time the show returns to broadcast airwaves since it aired its 2016 edition on Fox. Before that, the show aired on NBC from 1996 to 2015.

The network will also showcase the Miss Teen USA pageant, making it available to stream on The CW App and cwtv.com on the same day as the telecast.

“The Miss USA Pageant and Miss Teen USA Pageants are time-honored traditions. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Laylah Rose and Renato Basile for what is sure to be a night of exciting entertainment,” Heather Olander, the CW’s head of unscripted programming, said in a statement.

“I am incredibly excited about the collaboration with The CW for the broadcast of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to present viewers with a modern and progressive approach to a 70-year-old tradition, and we’re looking forward to the moment when this year’s deserving champions are crowned,” said Laylah Rose, president and CEO of the Miss USA and Teen USA Organization.

The hosts and judges for the 2023 competition will be announced at a later date. The pageant is executive produced by Rose, Renato Basile of RB Entertainment Inc. and Miss USA and Teen USA chief operating officer Megan Micale.

Both events are set to take place at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. The pageants bring together titleholders from each state to compete for the title of Miss USA 2023 and Miss Teen USA 2023. Miss USA 2022 Morgan Romano of North Carolina and Miss Teen USA 2022 Faron Medhi of Nebraska will be in attendance to pass the crown down to their successors.

The new Miss USA titleholder will go on to represent the US at the Miss Universe 2023 competition at the end of this year. That pageant is set to air Nov. 18 on The Roku Channel and Telemundo.