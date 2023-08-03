The Miss Universe Organization (MUO), which oversees the annual competition, has inked a multi-year distribution deal with The Roku Channel and Telemundo, the companies announced Thursday.

The deal, which covers the U.S. streaming and broadcast markets in both English and Spanish languages, respectively, includes the upcoming 72nd annual competition, whose telecast is slated to air on Nov. 18. Taking place in El Salvador, the 2023 competition is set to be executive produced by Sergio Alfaro and his production company InventTV, along Paula Shugart and Anne Jakrajutatip, who EP for Miss Universe.

“We’re very excited to be moving forward with The Roku Channel and Telemundo for the next few years,” MUO CEO Amy Emmerich said in a statement. “To me, this is a legacy brand that people should be watching for what we’re going to do next, not what we’ve done in the past. The women we work with, and the fans who make up our core audience, are an exceptionally tuned-in crowd. We appreciate seeing them show up for us every single year — and our broadcast partners have seen that firsthand.”

The news builds on former partnerships between MUO and the Roku Channel after the 71st Miss Universe finale streamed on the Roku Channel in January. At the time, the telecast became the streamer’s most-streamed live program on its broadcast date, and was also available for on-demand replay.

“It is a pleasure to build on our partnership with the Miss Universe Organization, and we look forward to exclusively bringing the live experience to The Roku Channel once again,” Roku head of content David Eilenberg said. “The success of last year’s broadcast, which also marked The Roku Channel’s first-ever live event, not only demonstrates viewer appetite for live programming, but also the success that live programming can find in a free streaming environment.”

Last year, the finale’s broadcast on Telemundo scored the most-watched entertainment program in its Saturday night slot across broadcast and cable channels among adults 18-49. The Miss Universe finale brought in an average of 875,000 viewers in the demo as well as a total viewership of 2.4 million on linear, and became the No. 1 Spanish-language TV program in its time slot in local Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Dallas, and Chicago markets.

“As the exclusive broadcast home of Miss Universe in the U.S., we are thrilled to bring the competition back to our audience live from El Salvador, a Latin American country full of beauty and rich in culture,” Telemundo President of Entertainment and Content Strategy Ronald Day said. “This highly anticipated global event showcases our diverse cultures, while recognizing women who have positively impacted their countries and helped empower others.”

This year’s competition will bring together women from over 90 countries across six continents as the contestants seek to make a global impact through their chosen social cause.

“I’m thrilled to be working with The Roku Channel, Telemundo, and InventTV for our 72nd global event,” MUO President and producer Paula Shugart said. “I’ve known Sergio’s work for many years and we’re so excited to finally be partnering on a show that will demonstrate our collective passion for women’s empowerment.”

“Miss Universe is a global organization that needs cross-cultural expertise to thrive,” EP Sergio Alfaro said. “I welcome the chance to bridge the English- and Spanish-speaking markets by producing an amazing show for the 165 countries that will view it. I appreciate Paula Shugart and Anne Jakrajutatip trusting me with this endeavor!”