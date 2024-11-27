‘Moana 2’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Back and Who’s New in Disney’s Sequel?

Moana may have taken on the ocean virtually alone in “Moana” — at least, until she dragged Maui along — but that isn’t the case in Disney’s latest sequel.

In “Moana 2,” our wayfinding hero sets out on another voyage. This time, she’s called upon by the ancestors to locate an island hidden by a god, specifically with the intent to cut off other island peoples from each other. The mission is decidedly more dangerous than in the first film, and that means she needs a crew.

Here’s who’s on that crew, and where you might recognize everyone’s voices from in our complete “Moana 2” cast and character guide.