‘Moana 2’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Back and Who’s New in Disney’s Sequel?

Moana may have taken on the ocean virtually alone in “Moana” — at least, until she dragged Maui along — but that isn’t the case in Disney’s latest sequel.
In “Moana 2,” our wayfinding hero sets out on another voyage. This time, she’s called upon by the ancestors to locate an island hidden by a god, specifically with the intent to cut off other island peoples from each other. The mission is decidedly more dangerous than in the first film, and that means she needs a crew.
Here’s who’s on that crew, and where you might recognize everyone’s voices from in our complete “Moana 2” cast and character guide.
Moana (Auli’i Cravalho)
Moana remains the center of the story in the sequel, as she sets out to quite literally save humankind. She’s once again voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, who originated the character in 2016, and has since starred in the 2024 musical version of “Mean Girls,” “The Power,” “Crush” and more.
Maui (Dwayne Johnson)
Maui is the shapeshifting demigod who serves as Moana’s sidekick in both films. He’s played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who most recently starred in “Red One,” “Fast X” and “Black Adam.”
Loto (Rose Matafeo)
Loto is the team’s architect, constantly wanting to improve upon her creations. She’s voiced by Rose Matafeo, who you might know from series like “Starstruck,” “Golden Boy” or “Funny Girls,” among others.
Moni (Hualalai Chung)
Moni is a Maui superfan, and also the historian of Motonui. He’s eager to join the adventure, and he’s voiced by Hualalai Chung, who has appeared in episodes of “Rescue: HI-Surf,” “NCIS: Hawai’i” and “Mad Men.”
Kele (David Fane)
Kele is one of the elders of Motonui and he is decidedly grumpy. He’s voiced by David Fane, who’s appeared in several episodes of “Our Flag Means Death” and the film “Next Goal Wins.”
Simea (Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda)
Simea is Moana’s adorable little sister, and just as eager to grab Maui by the ear if the situation calls for it. “Moana 2” marks the debut of Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who voices the girl.
Chief Tui (Temuera Morrison)
Chief Tui is Moana’s father, and still the chief of Motonui. But this time around, he’s way more receptive to the idea of Moana going on a voyage. He’s once again voiced by Temuera Morrison, best known for playing Boba Fett in the “Star Wars” universe.
Sina (Nicole Scherzinger)
Moana’s mother also returns in this sequel, albeit briefly. Nicole Scherzinger, who’s currently starring in “Sunset Boulevard” on Broadway, once again voices the character.