David Corenswet Has the ‘Most Fun,’ Giggle-Filled Interview — but ‘It Doesn’t Even Matter’ Because ‘Superman’ Is Already Out | Video

“Superman” may have already hit theaters, but that doesn’t mean David Corenswet is done having fun.

The actor, who portrayed the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s “Superman,” appeared on Brittany Broski’s “Royal Court” Monday to talk about acting, comedy and “Star Wars.” The delirious 25-minute interview shows Corenswet in goofy and exuberant form, arriving in a regal getup, complete with a sword on his back. And when things got a little too wild and Broski assured the actor they could cut that part, Corenswet laughed and said to leave it in because “Superman” is already in theaters so “it doesn’t even matter.”

“That was the most fun,” the “Superman” star said on X. “Now release my 10 minute hot take on Casino Royale, you cowards. Or I shall write to Lady Brittany personally!”

You can watch the full interview below.

Play video

The “Royal Court” appearance shows off Corenswet’s love for cinema and pop culture, with a buoyant personality resembling the earnest hero he portrays. At one point, Corenswet mentioned that he wakes up to the “Raiders of the Lost Ark” theme every morning — probably not the John Williams track fans would expect. At another, he stated that he would test himself during high school Shakespeare productions to see how accurately he could play dead (“No one else cared!”). Later, he made plans to outdo Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult’s appearance on the comedy interview show.

The two chowed down on a hearty meal of Froot Loops and milk — not unlike Guy Gardner’s diner breakfast in “Superman.” It was then that Broski revealed the true crux of the interview.

“The real reason I’ve brought you here today is to talk about ‘Star Wars,’” Broski said. “Let’s get f–king serious.”

“Thank goodness,” Corenswet replied.

Corenswet is a notorious “Star Wars” fan, having frequently cited his love for the franchise. One viral video shows Corenswet driving his car while listening to audio of the Battle of Yavin, reciting the scene from memory, word-for-word, over the track.

Broski broke the ice by introducing a hot take: Anakin Skywalker did nothing wrong. She listed rewatches of “The Phantom Menace” and “Attack of the Clones” as justification for her opinion — as Corenswet pointed out, that leaves out some heinous actions from “Revenge of the Sith,” but they carried on. Broski then pointed out that Obi-Wan Kenobi was “a boomer,” allowing Corenswet to wax poetic about Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn.

“[Obi-Wan] wasn’t the one who was supposed to train Anakin, that was supposed to be Qui-Gon. Qui-Gon had the experience and the instinct and, frankly, the love, which, you know, in the Jedi Order is not terribly encouraged,” he said. “But Qui-Gon went against the Order in feeling this great love for the kid and having this sense, and if it had been Qui-Gon, you know, it probably would’ve gone better.”

“But, that said, Obi-Wan is also justified,” Corenswet argued with himself. “He made a promise to his dying master. He’s got to follow through, and he cares about the kid too.”

When asked for his own hot take, Corenswet advocated for new viewers watching the “Star Wars” series in a modified version of Machete Order: Episode IV –> Episode V –> Episode I –> Episode II –> Episode III –> Episode VI. This allows the franchise to maintain stakes by introducing the prequel trilogy as a flashback without spoiling the Darth Vader twist, he argued.

Near the end of the interview, the pair dove into questions about “Superman” as a character and a film. Corenswet spoke about the classic hero’s humanity, advocating that it makes him far more special than his extraordinary powers.

“I think Superman’s greatest strength is the fact that he is willing to take on the responsibilities that he does take on, and I think that’s also human beings’ greatest strength,” he said. “I think it’s when we are most attracted to human beings, is when we see them taking on great challenges and taking on great responsibility. Even just the everyday tragedies that happen around the world: just people getting sick and people getting injured, let alone when there are big tragedies that sort of combine all of that into one big experience.”

“What did Mister Rogers’ mom always say?” Corenswet said: “Look for the helpers.”

“Superman” is in theaters now.