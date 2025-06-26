‘Superman’ Stars David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult Spoil That a Lot of Their Scenes Actually Weren’t Filmed Together | Video

Ahead of their “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” interview on Wednesday, “Superman” stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult previewed a scene from the James Gunn feature where our caped hero confronts Hoult’s Lex Luthor in his high-rise office, throwing his mahogany desk across the room and demanding the whereabouts of his beloved dog, Krpto.

It turns out, that scene may be one of the actors’ few that they actually filmed together on set for the DC Comics feature. Late night guest host Diego Luna teased a bit of a spoiler shortly after the clip ran, revealing that many of the actors’ scenes are filmed in a way that Hoult and Corenswet are “not in the same place.”

“You talk to each other a lot without having each other on set,” Luna revealed. “How was that?”

“Perfect. I love not being around David whenever possible,” Hoult quipped, visibly weighing how much to say in response to Luna’s teaser.

Watch the moment below:

“No, it’s interesting,” Hoult continued. “It was like, you’re a wonderful actor to be in scenes with, David, because he understands — he’s very giving, first of all, as an actor. And he really digs into the script figuring out what’s going to be best for Superman and all the other characters around. So it’s fun to be in scenes with David. But even when you’re not in the close space of it, you’re still breaking the scene apart and being very helpful, so it’s still a great scene partner even though you’re not physically there in person.”

Corenswet revealed that he’s excited that he didn’t share much screen time on set with Hoult because it means “that there’s a lot of Nick’s work that I haven’t seen.” He’s waiting to watch the film until premiere night.

“I want the big premiere experience! Everyone tells me it’s very good … Don’t spoil anything!” Corenswet said, turning to his co-star and Luna, both of whom had already seen “Superman.” “I just figured it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to get to see a movie like this for the first time with a couple thousand people in a big theater just before it releases. I didn’t want to spoil that by seeing bits of it beforehand.”

The actor even held his ears while they played the clip from Lex Luthor’s office before their interview. “I want the full experience. But it means that there’s all of Nick’s work that I didn’t see on set that I’ll experience for the first time as an audience member, which I’m excited for.”

“I have seen it. I couldn’t wait, I was too excited,” Hoult chimed in. “I just loved the script that James wrote, it’s such a fresh, new take on this character. And seeing what David did on set and then seeing it on screen, he’s such a wonderful Superman. He’s so charismatic and emotional and he gives it such dynamism and it’s just a wonderful interpretation of the character, so I’m very proud to be in the movie with him as Superman because it’s a new Superman for a new generation, and he’s done a wonderful job as that character.”

Watch the “Superman” co-stars’ full interview in the video above. “Superman” flies into theaters July 8.