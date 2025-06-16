Rachel Brosnahan Calls Out Other Actors for Complaining About Their Superhero Movies: ‘Do It or Don’t Do It’

Rachel Brosnahan does not think actors who have been in superhero movies should be complaining about them.

While talking with Amanda Seyfried for Interview Magazine, Brosnahan – who is starring as Lois Lane in “Superman” this summer – called out past actors who’ve made fun of their turns in superhero films after the fact. She said it was once cool to “pooh-pooh” those movies, but it never made sense to her.

“I don’t know why people say yes only to then turn around and complain about it,” Brosnahan said. “Look, I don’t want to s–t on other actors, but there was a minute where it was cool to not like superhero movies and to look back on projects like this and pooh-pooh them. Do it or don’t do it, and then stand by it.”

Seyfried has never been in a superhero movie herself, but reportedly was offered the role of Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy” – ironically both “GOTG” and “Superman” were helmed by James Gunn. The role eventually went to Zoe Saldaña, but Seyfried agreed that the superhero genre has worth.

“I honestly don’t think you should call it a superhero movie ever again, because it isn’t just that, and I think people are going to see that,” Seyfried said. “It’s really important to have this kind superhero, this guy who’s just trying to do his best.”

The pair also bonded over working with CGI creatures. Seyfried remembered working with a tennis ball that represented Ted in “Ted 2,” while Brosnahan had to guesstimate where Krypto the Superdog was while filming “Superman.”

“There was nothing there,” she said. “James was on the god mic somewhere far away, going, ‘No. Rachel, you put your hand through the dog. Stop putting your hand through the dog.’”

“Superman” premieres in theaters on July 11.