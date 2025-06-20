‘Superman’ Soars Into Theaters Soon: Release Date, Cast, How to Get Tickets and More

It’s been 12 years and more than 20 DC movies since a Superman solo adventure came to theaters. Now, in what DC and Warner Bros. have dubbed the “Summer of Superman,” the Man of Steel is set to once again have his day in the sun. With new trailers, posters, behind-the-scenes videos and real-life advertisements appearing daily, the “Superman” marketing drive is in full swing.

This July will mark the release of “Superman,” the first film in a rebooted DC universe with a new cast taking on a slew of iconic heroes and villains. While you wait for the last son of Krypton to fly back to the big screen, here’s everything you need to know about 2025’s “Superman.”

When does “Superman” come out?

“Superman” releases nationwide on July 11, 2025.

Who’s in the cast?

The film marks David Corenswet’s first time in the capes, boots, and — yes — trunks as Superman. Rounding out the movie’s central trio are Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

But these three are far from the only characters joining Clark Kent/Kal-El in Metropolis. Daily Planet staffers like Jimmy Olsen and Perry White and fellow heroes such as Green Lantern, Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific will officially join the DCU in the film. With “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” set to hit theaters next summer, don’t be shocked if Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) makes a surprise cameo in her cousin’s big outing.

For now, here are some of the names we know will be in James Gunn’s “Superman”:

David Corenswet as Superman (Clark Kent/Kal-El)

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific (Michael Holt)

Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern (Guy Gardner)

Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl (Kendra Saunders)

Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (Rex Mason)

María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer (Angela Spica)

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher

Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen

Wendell Pierce as Perry White

Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard

Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant

Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe

Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent

Neva Howell as Ma Kent

Alan Tudyk as Superman Robot #4

When can I get tickets?

Tickets for “Superman” are on sale now. Amazon is currently allowing Amazon Prime members to purchase tickets to an early screening on July 8. You can buy tickets for regular screenings below.

Who is directing “Superman”?

James Gunn wrote and directed “Superman,” which completed post-production in early June. Disney and Marvel Studios temporarily fired Gunn between the second and third “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, allowing him to write and direct “The Suicide Squad” for DC. He then became co-CEO of DC Studios after returning to Marvel, endeavoring to relaunch the DC movie universe.

What’s the deal with the dog?

Much of the marketing campaign for “Superman” highlights Krypto, a super-powered dog and companion to Superman. Debuting in 1955’s “Adventure Comics #210,” Krypto generally arrives on Earth as a survivor of Krypton, much like Kal-El himself. Krypto first appeared on the big screen in 2022’s animated “DC League of Super-Pets” voiced by Dwayne Johnson.

Gunn debuted his version of Krypto — a fully CGI character — back in October during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Krypto was revealed in a motion poster sitting alongside Superman on the moon — a reference to an iconic panel from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s “All-Star Superman.” In a Tweet, Gunn said Krypto was partially based on Ozu, a dog he rescued from a hoarding situation and who “was problematic to say the least.”

“I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’ – and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life.”

Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least.

What comes after “Superman”?

“Superman” marks the first feature film of a new DC universe helmed by Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran. “Creature Commandos,” an animated series Gunn created for Max, became the first official project of the DCU when it released in late 2024 and early 2025. The series, which features the first appearance of Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr., has already been renewed for a second season.

After “Superman,” the next DCU project will be the second season of “Peacemaker,” which premieres Aug. 21. Because “Peacemaker” began as part of the previous DC franchise (featuring cameos from 2017’s Justice League lineup), the second season will serve as both a continuation and a soft reboot of the series to integrate it into the new universe. It seems Gunn has fully adopted the messiness of comic book canon.

A number of other projects have been announced and slated for the DCU, including the aforementioned “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” in June 2026. Other entries include a solo Clayface feature in Sept. 2026, a “Swamp Thing” movie directed by James Mangold and a TV series focused on the Amazons of Themyscira. Both Batman and Wonder Woman, among other heroes, additionally have new films on the way.

Is “Superman” based on any specific comics?

Though “Superman” does not directly adapt any one storyline, Gunn stated on Threads that he drew inspiration from a number of specific comics and adaptations.

Superman’s logo in the film reflects a costume worn by the character in Mark Waid and Alex Ross’ “Kingdom Come.” Released in 1996, the story features an older Superman returning to heroics after becoming disillusioned by a new generation of violent vigilantes. The use of this logo may signal a thematic connection to “Kingdom Come” in the film, as trailers hint at Superman grappling with his place in a world of political agendas and corporate-backed heroes.

“Kingdom Come” appears in a “Superman” tie-in box set releasing in August. Also included are Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s “Superman for All Seasons,” Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s “All-Star Superman,” and Alan Moore and Curt Swan’s “Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?” — three classic Superman adventures featuring the early and final days of the Man of Steel. It is likely Gunn’s movie will draw at least tonal inspiration from each.

DC Comics released a reprint facsimile of Krypto’s first appearance, “Adventure Comics #210,” on June 18. Two lucky fans will find Krypto’s Golden Biscuit stickers in their copies, which they can use to claim tickets to the world premiere of “Superman.”

Are there any new trailers?

You can watch the latest trailer for “Superman” below.