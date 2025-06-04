‘Superman’ Soars Up the Top 10 Titles That Excite Audiences the Most | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

The two Memorial Day weekend box office hits, Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” and Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” hold their positions at No. 1 and No. 2 on the list, respectively. “Sinners” jumps four spots to No. 3 ahead of its premium digital release on June 3. “NBA Basketball” rises to No. 4 as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers get set to square off in the finals beginning June 5.

Warner Bros.’ “Superman” climbs to No. 5, gaining traction over a month ahead of its July 11 release. “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” which has become the highest-grossing installment in the franchise, dips to No. 6. “A Minecraft Movie” rises to No. 7, following its at-home premium digital release and ahead of its physical release later this month. Universal’s “Jurassic World Rebirth,” the sequel to “Jurassic World Dominion” and the seventh installment in the “Jurassic Park” franchise, debuts on the list at No. 8 ahead of its July 2 premiere. Max’s “The Last of Us” dips to No. 9 following its season two finale, and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” returns at No. 10 as its sixth and final season concluded on May 27.

Weekly Top 10 (May 24 – 30)