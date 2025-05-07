The Instagram Factor: Getting Movie Stars to Promote on Their Social Media Is in the Fine Print

In the lead-up to the release of this summer’s “Jurassic World Rebirth,” Universal Pictures made a request.

They asked Scarlett Johansson, who plays a covert operative named Zora Bennett in the new sequel that opens in theaters July 2, if she would join social media. Johansson is one of the biggest movie stars who still doesn’t have a social media presence; this would be a huge win for the studio and the movie.

“I got an email from Universal, and they’re like, ‘Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World Rebirth?’” Johansson said in an interview with InStyle.