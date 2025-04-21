‘Minecraft Movie’ Envy Puts Gen Z Video Game Adaptations Front and Center

Everyone involved in “A Minecraft Movie” was hoping their adaptation of the beloved video game, which debuted in 2011 and still has more than 175 million monthly active users (as in right now), would be a success. But after over 10 years of development, a rotating creative team and a precarious theatrical landscape, no one anticipated Jared Hess’ movie would be quite as big as it is.

“I will say that myself, Legendary and the filmmakers behind ‘Minecraft’ believed in the potential for it,” Cate Adams, senior vice president of production at Warner Bros. Pictures, told TheWrap.