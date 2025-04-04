The 10 Best Video Game Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score

There have been a lot of movies based on video games over the years and sadly, they’re usually not that great. But there are still some that rise above the others.
The latest to hit theaters is “A Minecraft Movie,” starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, based on the “Minecraft” video game. In it, four misfits enter a dimension known as the Overworld, where anything you can imagine is possible, so long as it can be built with blocks.
The movie debuted to a very early 47% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that is sure to change over the course of its opening weekend. So, in the meantime, we’ve rounded up the current winners of the genre.
Here are the 10 best video game movies, according to their Rotten Tomatoes scores.
10. Tomb Raider (2018) – 52%
Starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, the 2018 remake of “Tomb Raider” currently sits at 52% on the Tomatometer and 55% on the popcornmeter. While a sequel was in development, it was eventually scrapped. Now, “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing a TV adaptation for Amazon.
9. Mortal Kombat (2021) – 55%
Coming in at number 9 is another additional, this time of “Mortal Kombat.” It currently has a 55% tomatometer score and 85% on the popcornmeter. The 1995 adaptation has a 47%, but Warner Bros.’ 2021 film did well enough to get a sequel. “Mortal Kombat 2” hits theaters later this year.
8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – 59%
“The Super Mario Bros.” movie stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively, and has a 59% tomatometer score, but a whopping 95% on the popcornmeter. The Illumination Entertainment/Universal release grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office and a sequel is on the way.
7. Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) – 64%
Starring Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, “Sonic the Hedgehog” earned a 64% on the tomatometer and a 93% on the popcornmeter. It spawned a successful franchise for Sony Pictures that now spans three films and a TV series, with “Sonic 4” already in the works.
6. Gran Turismo (2023) – 65%
Based on the racing video game of the same name, “Gran Turismo” holds a 65% tomatometer score and 98% on the popcornmeter. The film took the video game adaptation quite literally, following the true story of Jann Mardenborough who was so good at playing the “Gran Turismo” video game he became a real race car driver.
5. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) – 68%
Starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu, this adaptation has a 68% tomatometer score and 79% popcornmeter.
4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) – 69%
The entire “Sonic” movie series makes it into the top 10, with the first sequel coming in at number two. It nabbed a 69% tomatometer score and 96% popcornmeter.
3. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019) – 72%
The first “Angry Birds” film didn’t quite crack the top ten, but its sequel did, with a 72% tomatometer ranking and 84% popcornmeter.
2. Werewolves Within (2021) – 86%
“Werewolves Within” grabs the number two spot, earning an 86% tomatometer score and 80% popcornmeter score for the indie comedy horror adaptation of the Ubisoft game.
1. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) – 85%
Like we said, the entire “Sonic” franchise made this list. The third and most recent film notched an 85% tomatometer and 95% popcornmeter score.