The 10 Best Video Game Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score

There have been a lot of movies based on video games over the years and sadly, they’re usually not that great. But there are still some that rise above the others.

The latest to hit theaters is “A Minecraft Movie,” starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, based on the “Minecraft” video game. In it, four misfits enter a dimension known as the Overworld, where anything you can imagine is possible, so long as it can be built with blocks.

The movie debuted to a very early 47% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that is sure to change over the course of its opening weekend. So, in the meantime, we’ve rounded up the current winners of the genre.

Here are the 10 best video game movies, according to their Rotten Tomatoes scores.