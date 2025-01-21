‘Sonic 4’ Sets Spring 2027 Release Date

“Sonic the Hedgehog 4” is racing off to 2027. Paramount announced Tuesday that the next installment of the popular video game adaptation will hit theaters March 19, 2027.

The franchise’s third feature is currently in theaters and hit a series-best milestone of $422 million at the global box office this weekend. The Jim Carrey-starrer has made $218 million domestically to date.

The Christmas release charged back into theaters this winter with a slew of familiar faces and a couple new ones. The big addition for the threequel was Keanu Reeves voicing Shadow the Hedgehog – a fan favorite character from the franchise. Carrey also also returned, this time pulling double duty playing both Ivo and Gerald Robotnik. And “Parks and Recreation” actor Ben Schwartz was also back to voice the titular speedster.

Jeff Fowler directed all three of the original live-action “Sonic the Hedgehog” outings.

“I think it’s a little funny that the work that we’ve done really reflects the message of these films: when you’ve got the right people by your side, and you’re willing to listen to each other and complement each other’s strengths, there’s nothing you can’t accomplish,” Fowler previously told TheWrap of his repeat collaborators across projects.

Producer Neal Moritz echoed the sentiment in our reporting last month.

“I’ve worked on dozens of films. It’s rare to be so excited to work on a film the way I am with ‘Sonic,’” series producer Neal Moritz, whose work also includes the “Fast & Furious” films and “21 Jump Street,” told TheWrap. “There is a love for this world and these characters that is in every shot, and I credit that to Jeff, who is not just incredibly hard working but kind as well.”

As with past installments, “Sonic 3” teased what comes next in a mid-credits sequence that hinted at the arrival of a new character from the video game series, which has won over fans with a lengthy cast of heroes and villains. Details for “Sonic 4” beyond that sequence remain under wraps.