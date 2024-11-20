Game On: As Kids Move to Gaming, Creators and Parents Race to Keep Up

The popularity of mobile and video games are spurring studios to venture into games themselves to promote their movies and TV shows

(Chris Smith/TheWrap)

When Swedish programmer Markus “Notch” Persson put together the first version of “Minecraft” over a weekend more than a decade ago, he couldn’t have predicted where it would lead. 

The game allows players to build, craft, fight and destroy landscapes in their own pixelated worlds. Since its release in 2011, “Minecraft” has become the bestselling video game of all time, selling over 300 million copies and scoring a $2.5 billion acquisition from Microsoft in 2014. It’s spawned an interactive series available on Netflix as well as a live-action movie set for 2025.

As of 2024, roughly 21% of the game’s 170 million monthly active users are aged 15 years or younger — and YouTube videos about “Minecraft” have been streamed on the Alphabet-owned platform more than 1

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

